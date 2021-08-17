MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

