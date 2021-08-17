Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRY remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

