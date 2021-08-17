Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 445,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.