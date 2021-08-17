Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.