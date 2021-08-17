Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

