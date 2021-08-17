MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $470.05 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

