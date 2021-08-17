Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%.

MBII traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock worth $149,962 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 391.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.