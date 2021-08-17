Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.69.

MMC opened at $153.53 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

