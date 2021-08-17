Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.69.

NYSE:MMC opened at $153.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

