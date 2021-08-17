Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,953 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 322,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. 361,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

