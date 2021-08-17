MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 63.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 101.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 897.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

