Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $363.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

