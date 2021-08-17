Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.61. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 579,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

