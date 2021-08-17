Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $14.15 on Monday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

