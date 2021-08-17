MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MAV opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$113.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.