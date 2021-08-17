MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
MAV opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$113.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.