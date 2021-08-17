MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MAV Beauty Brands traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 25150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.