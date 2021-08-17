Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

