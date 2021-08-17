Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,314,031 shares.The stock last traded at $99.51 and had previously closed at $100.01.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

