Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.