McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

