Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,423. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

