Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,798,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 284,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

