Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.78. The stock had a trading volume of 445,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

