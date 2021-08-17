Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 23,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.