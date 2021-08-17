Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $991,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.68.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

