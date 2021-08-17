Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,900 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

