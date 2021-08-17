MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday Sells 3,681 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $30,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MDIA stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of MediaCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

