Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,778. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

