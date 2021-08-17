Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Benchmark

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.