Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $100,406.25 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MTH traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 180,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,360. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.