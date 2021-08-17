Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $100,406.25 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MTH traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 180,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,360. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.