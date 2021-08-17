Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.26 Million

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $140.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.90 million and the highest is $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,903. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

