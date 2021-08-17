Metaverse ETP Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.81 million and $209,242.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.58 or 0.06962025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,825,996 coins and its circulating supply is 78,825,898 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

