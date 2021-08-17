Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $105,045.60 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCHP traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $145.69. 2,028,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.