Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

