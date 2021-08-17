MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

Get MICT alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of MICT worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.