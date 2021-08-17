MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.
About MICT
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
