Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Issues Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

