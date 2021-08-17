Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

