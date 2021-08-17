Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 347.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,190 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,007 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

HMY stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

