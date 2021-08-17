Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $630.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

