Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 339,116 RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.72% of RealNetworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNWK opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. RealNetworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.45.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

