Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VI were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

GHVIU stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.