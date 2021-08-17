Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

NASDAQ:MINM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

In other Minim news, COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Graham James Chynoweth bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

