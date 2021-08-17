Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock remained flat at $$19.53 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

