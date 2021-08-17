Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
