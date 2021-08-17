Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.