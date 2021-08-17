Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

