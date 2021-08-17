Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
