Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $373.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

