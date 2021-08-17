ModiHost One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,118.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $163,666.49 and approximately $29,118.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $426.02 or 0.00929185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00163238 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

