Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

MOH stock opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,996 shares of company stock worth $1,597,187. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.