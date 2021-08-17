Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 105,170 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,170 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Perion Network worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

