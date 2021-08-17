Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 34,770 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,876. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.